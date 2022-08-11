SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Haven Chancellor Quits Over 'University Politics'

August 11, 2022

Steve Kaplan has led the University of New Haven for nearly 20 years, first as president, then as its new chancellor and CEO in a two-year appointment -- but now he's reportedly stepping down early because of "university politics."

The news, first reported by the Hartford Courant, comes barely a month after Kaplan assumed the chancellor and CEO posts on July 1, transitioning from the presidency to another role. Kaplan had moved into his most recent post as part of a transition plan to reduce his daily management duties with a two-year interim president appointed to handle those tasks.

Kaplan was slated to serve as chancellor and CEO until June 2024.

According to a letter from Charles Pompea, chair of the Board of Governors at UNH, Kaplan is leaving his role early because "some faculty did him a favor in helping him decide definitively that one more year of university politics was enough," the Courant reported on Monday.

The paper reported that Kaplan will now begin a sabbatical and retire in June 2023.

