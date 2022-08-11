One College with Competitive Admissions Is Interested in Direct Admissions

At least one college that admits less than 50 percent of its applicants has had discussions with the Common Application about joining its direct admissions program.

Jenny Rickard, president and chief executive officer of Common App, made that statement Wednesday, without naming the institution, at a briefing on the direct admissions program.

Common App is currently planning on working with 10 institutions during the next year on direct admissions, up from six this year. Rickard said they would be announced soon.

The Common App is among several companies, colleges and one state (Minnesota) expanding direct admissions.