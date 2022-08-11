SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
One College with Competitive Admissions Is Interested in Direct Admissions
August 11, 2022
At least one college that admits less than 50 percent of its applicants has had discussions with the Common Application about joining its direct admissions program.
Jenny Rickard, president and chief executive officer of Common App, made that statement Wednesday, without naming the institution, at a briefing on the direct admissions program.
Common App is currently planning on working with 10 institutions during the next year on direct admissions, up from six this year. Rickard said they would be announced soon.
The Common App is among several companies, colleges and one state (Minnesota) expanding direct admissions.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Address bias in teaching, learning and assessment in five steps
- Is it possible to decolonise the business curriculum?
- What determines the success of an international branch campus?
- Engineering schools are riddled with issues – reinvention is required
- Rhythm of a class: lesson-planning and assessment in block teaching
Most Shared Stories
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- One university reimagines student affairs (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Thinking About the 2U Layoffs | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Dissecting the campus speech problem (it's not what you think)
Transfer-Credit Friction