UC System Admits Record Number of Freshmen From California

The University of California system admitted a record number of first-year students who are state residents, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The system extended admissions offers to 85,268 first-year applicants living in the state for fall 2022, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday. Applicants from underrepresented backgrounds make up 44 percent of that group, 37,377 students, an all-time high for the system.

"The University's enduring dedication to California's young people and its partnership with the state continue to attract unprecedented numbers of talented Golden State students," University of California President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "It is our privilege to be able to offer admission to the state's largest-ever class of California students."

The number of admitted out-of-state applicants decreased by 19 percent, or 5,359 students, compared to last year. Offers to international students also dropped 12.2 percent, or 2,442 students.

This increase in first-year California students admitted comes after Governor Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature allocated $82.5 million to the system this year to enroll an additional 5,632 California students in 2022 and 2023, The Los Angeles Times noted. That sum includes $31 million to replace 902 non-resident students with Californians at UCLA, UC San Diego and UC Berkeley. A 2016 state audit also found that UC system admissions standards favored out-of-state students and disadvantaged California residents at the time, a conclusion system leaders disputed.