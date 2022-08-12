SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Coach Fired for Vaccine Refusal Seeks $25 Million Payout

By

Josh Moody
August 12, 2022

Fired for refusing to get a coronavirus vaccine, former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich is seeking $25 million for wrongful termination.

Rolovich was fired last year for defying Washington's vaccine mandate for state employees. Rolovich, who is Catholic, had asked for a religious exemption for vaccination but was denied leading to his termination and current legal action.

Since then a tort claim for $25 million was filed in late April on behalf of Rolovich with Washington's Office of Risk Management, which is a prerequisite to suing a state agency, the Seattle Times reported on Tuesday, noting that a 60-day waiting period is required before a lawsuit can be filed. The newspaper reported that a formal lawsuit, following the tort claim, has yet to be filed.

Other unvaccinated assistant coaches were also fired alongside Rolovich in October. Rolovich coached 11 games in two seasons shaped by the pandemic.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Financial Collapse
at New Jersey City University
Cardona's Vision for Higher Ed
Gen Z's Distrust in Higher Ed a 'Red Flag'

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Northwestern Names New President After First Pick Steps Down

Coach Fired for Vaccine Refusal Seeks $25 Million Payout

Eastern Gateway Faces Increased Government Scrutiny

Fort Hays Builds Barrier to Fend Off Bird Attacks

How Lifestyle Can Optimize Mental Well-Being: Academic Minute

Oberlin Doesn't Have to Pay $36M, at Least for Now

Back to Top
 