Coach Fired for Vaccine Refusal Seeks $25 Million Payout

Fired for refusing to get a coronavirus vaccine, former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich is seeking $25 million for wrongful termination.

Rolovich was fired last year for defying Washington's vaccine mandate for state employees. Rolovich, who is Catholic, had asked for a religious exemption for vaccination but was denied leading to his termination and current legal action.

Since then a tort claim for $25 million was filed in late April on behalf of Rolovich with Washington's Office of Risk Management, which is a prerequisite to suing a state agency, the Seattle Times reported on Tuesday, noting that a 60-day waiting period is required before a lawsuit can be filed. The newspaper reported that a formal lawsuit, following the tort claim, has yet to be filed.

Other unvaccinated assistant coaches were also fired alongside Rolovich in October. Rolovich coached 11 games in two seasons shaped by the pandemic.