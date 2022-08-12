SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Fort Hays Builds Barrier to Fend Off Bird Attacks

Josh Moody
August 12, 2022

Fort Hays State University is erecting barriers on campus to fend off potential bird attacks. The move may sound like something out of a classic Alfred Hitchcock horror movie but the aggressors on the FHSU campus are a pair of Mississippi kites, a small, protected bird of prey common across the Great Plains.

The birds have nested near FHSU's library and one has taken to divebombing people who come too close.

To protect those on campus, FHSU erected barricades and placed yellow caution tape around the tree that the birds are nesting in, according to reporting from local CBS affiliate KWCH 12. One bird is reportedly "vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards."

Since Mississippi kites are migratory, the barriers are expected to be a temporary measure.

