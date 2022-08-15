UCLA Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

The University of California, Los Angeles has lifted its indoor mask mandate, but still "strongly encouraged" people to wear a mask when indoors at UCLA.

A statement from UCLA said, "the severity of illness seems to be waning" so "we are adjusting our campus protocols to better align with current public health conditions in line with the transitions that have already occurred at other academic institutions, and within the county and state."

Masks are still required in health care setting and on public transportation.