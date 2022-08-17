SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University of Houston Student Arrested for Setting Dorm Fire

By

Josh Moody
August 17, 2022

Accused of setting a fire in a campus dormitory that displaced dozens of residents, University of Houston student Kevin Okofo has been arrested for arson, Houston Public Media reported.

The fire was quickly extinguished with limited damage, and the building has since reopened. Some students have temporarily been relocated to other residence halls due to the damage.

Okofo reportedly set a fire in a campus residence on Monday night by igniting a flammable liquid. University of Houston police told the news outlet that Okofo was apprehended while attempting to start another fire outside a campus convenience.

Houston Public Media reported that Okofo allegedly said he started the fire “because he wanted to and because he could.” The outlet reported that Okofo remained in custody Tuesday.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A dark-haired young woman wearing headphones taps on a smart watch.
The Vulnerability of Student Reproductive Health Data
A white man with an e-bike with a wooden box attached to the back stands in front of human-size yellow letters spelling out "VCU."
Students Are Learning to Stop Opioid Overdoses
A Black woman studies at a laptop computer. A small child is on the sofa behind her.
The True Cost Faced by Student Parents

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

University of Houston Student Arrested for Setting Dorm Fire

Harvard B-School to Offer More Financial Aid

University’s Facebook Page Is Hacked

California Remedial Ed Reform Advances, but Inequities Remain

Caring Campus Initiative Yields Positive Reviews

Properly Diagnosing Lewy Body Dementia: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 