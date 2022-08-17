University of Houston Student Arrested for Setting Dorm Fire

Accused of setting a fire in a campus dormitory that displaced dozens of residents, University of Houston student Kevin Okofo has been arrested for arson, Houston Public Media reported.

The fire was quickly extinguished with limited damage, and the building has since reopened. Some students have temporarily been relocated to other residence halls due to the damage.

Okofo reportedly set a fire in a campus residence on Monday night by igniting a flammable liquid. University of Houston police told the news outlet that Okofo was apprehended while attempting to start another fire outside a campus convenience.

Houston Public Media reported that Okofo allegedly said he started the fire “because he wanted to and because he could.” The outlet reported that Okofo remained in custody Tuesday.