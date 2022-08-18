SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Big Ten Signs TV Contract for $1B a Year

By

Scott Jaschik
August 18, 2022

The Big Ten Conference has reached a seven-year contract for television rights for an average of at least $1 billion a year, The New York Times reported. This is the first time a college conference has secured a deal of that size.

The conference made a deal with Fox for many of the key games. But the Big Ten also signed deals with CBS and NBC. ESPN, which has had a long relationship with the Big Ten, is not in the new deal.

Less than 20 years ago, Big Ten universities were splitting less than $200 million in media rights money annually when adjusted for inflation, according to a database run by the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics and Syracuse University.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Composed image of a blurry person touching an illustrated dollar sign.
Colleges Report
Strong Fundraising Year
A webpage with the Whitworth University logo and four links—one each for “general information,” “prospective students,” “new and returning students,” and “alumni and parents.”
An Outage, Silence and Finally, Acknowledgment of a Cyberattack
Students sit in a circle. One students is looking down at his hands in his lap while another student puts her hand on his shoulder.
The Next Frontier in the Fight Against Student Depression—Community College

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Dean Resigns Amid Claims He Lied About Academic Credentials

State Gag Order Bills Increase for Higher Ed

Vaccine Mandate Moves Simon Fraser Football Games to U.S.

Details on ‘Fresh Start’ for Defaulted Borrowers Released

Professor Sues U of Oregon Employee Over Twitter Block

Hudson Valley Community College Allows Unvaccinated Students

Back to Top
 