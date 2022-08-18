SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Seeking a Cure for Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 18, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week: Dr. Christine Thuyvan Dinh, associate professor of otolaryngology, otology, neurology and lateral skull base surgery, explores one of the diseases for which we’re still seeking a cure. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

