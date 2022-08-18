SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Seeking a Cure for Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Academic Minute
August 18, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week: Dr. Christine Thuyvan Dinh, associate professor of otolaryngology, otology, neurology and lateral skull base surgery, explores one of the diseases for which we’re still seeking a cure. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Bridges to study: how to create a successful online foundation course
- Embracing your impostor syndrome: advice for shifting between disciplines
- Supporting Ukrainian scholars: what’s next for #ScienceForUkraine?
- Podcast as pedagogy: discovering the joys of a new teaching format
- Please follow the following: user guidance tasks as assessments
Most Shared Stories
- Popular chemistry textbook's new edition will be free
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Humanities' scholarly infrastructure is vanishing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Community colleges recover students through free tuition
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Colleges Report Strong Fundraising Year
An Outage, Silence and Finally, Acknowledgment of a Cyberattack
The Next Frontier in the Fight Against Student Depression—Community College