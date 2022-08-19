N.Y. Tuition Assistance Program Expands to Part-Time Students

New York governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the state’s Tuition Assistance Program will extend to part-time students taking six credits or more starting this fall. The $150 million expansion of the program will support approximately 75,000 more students, according to the announcement.

“Higher education students not only hold the key for our state, but for their families,” Hochul said. “A degree changes more than just the life of its holder, it changes the lives of those all around them. Every person who calls New York home should have the opportunity to better themselves and invest in their education.”

TAP covers up to $5,665 of tuition annually for full-time students. The sum allocated to eligible part-time students will depend on the number of course credits in which they enroll.

“This unprecedented expansion of TAP to part-time students will have a transformative impact on the lives of thousands of New Yorkers, providing a pathway to upward social mobility and a better-paying jobs, while simultaneously fueling New York’s post-pandemic recovery,” Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, chancellor of the City University of New York system, said in the announcement.