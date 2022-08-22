SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
2 Interim Presidents Named at Eastern Oregon
August 22, 2022
The board of Eastern Oregon University on Friday appointed two people to serve as interim co-presidents of the university.
The two are Lara Moore, vice president of finance and administration, and Richard Chaves, the board chair. He will resign from the board to assume his new duties. Tom Insko is leaving the presidency at the end of the month.
“We don’t make this choice lightly,” board vice chair Cheryl Martin said. “We want to provide the university, and most importantly, our students, with stability, continuity and momentum as they come into the new year.”
