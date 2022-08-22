Off-Campus Berkeley House Limits White Guests

The University of California, Berkeley, is distancing itself from an off-campus housing facility that restricts white guests.

Fox News on Saturday reported on rules for the facility that were posted on Reddit. The rules state that “many POC members moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.” They also state, “Always announce guests in the Guest Chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are white.” The rules also state, “Guests are allowed in common spaces, but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces.”

Adam M. Ratliff, assistant director of media relations and critical communications at Berkeley, said it was important to note that the house “is not campus operated. This property is operated by a private landlord, and it is not the role of the campus to comment on what private landlords are ‘allowed’ to do.’

He said the group that runs the house is “an independent organization. It’s not part of the campus.”