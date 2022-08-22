SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cardona: Loans Decision Coming This Month
August 22, 2022
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Sunday that the Biden administration is going to decide what to do about student loans by the end of this month.
Appearing on the CBS program Face the Nation, he said, “I don’t have a decision for you today. But what I will tell you [is] that daily, we’re having conversations about this, and the American folks will hear it before the end of the month.”
