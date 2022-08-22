SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Grinnell Imposes Mask Mandate for 2 Weeks
August 22, 2022
Grinnell College has imposed a mask mandate for the first two weeks of the fall semester, KCCI News reported.
The mandate is a precaution.
“Our students come to Grinnell from across the country and around the world,” said Ellen de Graffenreid, vice president of communications and marketing. “They maybe have been exposed to COVID variants or other infectious diseases, respiratory diseases that haven’t been prevalent in our community.”
