LSU Health Faculty Urges Investigation Into Ex-Chancellor

Josh Moody
August 24, 2022

Faculty members at Louisiana State University are calling for an investigation of former LSU Health chancellor Larry Hollier, who allegedly spent lavishly on fancy dinners, first-class travel and luxury car services, all reportedly bankrolled by funds from the LSU Health Foundation.

The spending came into focus following an investigation by local media outlets WWL-TV and the Times-Picayune. Now WWL-TV is reporting that faculty members want answers and have asked the current chancellor to investigate his predecessor, who stepped down in October.

Records reviewed in the investigation found that Hollier billed the foundation for more than $128,000 over three years.

Faculty members called Hollier’s spending habits “apparent abuses of LSU Health Foundation New Orleans funds” in a letter to interim chancellor Steve Nelson calling for an investigation.

But the LSU Health Foundation has rallied to Hollier’s defense, arguing that his spending—which came from the Chancellor’s Discretionary Fund—followed the appropriate policies and procedures, though the TV station noted the foundation has not produced documentation that outlines what items can be charged to the chancellor’s account and what expenses are prohibited.

Faculty members blasted the lack of accountability at LSU Health and said more fiduciary oversight is needed.

