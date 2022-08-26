SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Professor Emeritus Charged With Meth Distribution
August 26, 2022
A professor emeritus of voice and opera at the University of Iowa has been indicted on charges of distributing methamphetamine, causing the death of one person and possessing child pornography, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.
John Muriello is being held in jail, and his trial will begin Dec. 5 in federal court.
The University of Iowa received an anonymous complaint against Muriello in April 2020 from the parents of a freshman. They said their son attended a party at Muriello’s Iowa City residence, where the professor allegedly provided meth and used gamma-hydroxybutyrate, known as a common date rape drug, to “drug party goers to have sex with them."
