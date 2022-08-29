SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

DeSantis Ally Recommended for Florida System Chancellor Post

By

Josh Moody
August 29, 2022

A search committee for the Florida Board of Governors has recommended hiring outgoing state senator Ray Rodrigues, an ally of Republican governor Ron DeSantis, as the next chancellor of the State University System of Florida.

Rodrigues—who has sponsored legislation to require intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity surveys and to reshape tenure—announced in June that he would not seek re-election to Florida’s State Senate. He applied for the CEO opening in July, touting 16 years of higher ed experience, all at Florida Gulf Coast University, where he is currently the director of interagency partnerships.

Rodrigues, who was one of two finalists interviewed, is being recommended over fellow finalist Lori Cromwell, the chief business officer of Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, to replace retiring chancellor Marshall Kriser.

“I am gratified that we had two highly qualified candidates to engage with today. The conversation was robust, the candidates well prepared,” Brian Lamb, chair of the Board of Governors, said in a Friday news release announcing the recommendation. “I am excited to advance Mr. Rodrigues to the next phase of this process. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Florida’s higher education system that I believe will serve our students, faculty, staff, and institutions well.”

The full board will consider the recommendation at its next meeting on Sept. 14.

Josh Moody

Josh Moody

