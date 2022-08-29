SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Leafy Greens and Heart Disease: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 29, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Catherine Bondonno, research fellow in the Institute for Nutrition Research at Edith Cowan University, discusses the link between staying healthy and eating green. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Two people wearing masks confer.
Fall’s Mask Mandate Outlook
A primary school teacher stands at the front of a classroom. On the whiteboard behind her, assignments are written down in curly handwriting.
Teacher Education Programs
Desperately Seek Students
A white man wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap and white gloves plays a silver trumpet.
College Marching Bands Go Digital

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

2 Bomb Threats in Less Than 72 Hours at Howard U

AU Reaches Agreement With Staff Union After Weeklong Strike

Brigham Young Apologizes, Bans Fan After Racist Incident

Central Methodist Football Player Killed by Roommate

Marquette Convocation Called Off Due to Black Student Protest

DeSantis Ally Recommended for Florida System Chancellor Post

Back to Top
 