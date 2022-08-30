SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ban Left Turns to Improve City Traffic Flow: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
August 30, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Vikash V. Gayah, associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Pennsylvania State University, discusses one way to save drivers’ time and reduce traffic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

