SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Department Approves $1.5B in Debt Relief
The Department of Education announced today that it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who enrolled in any location of Westwood College (including enrollment in Westwood’s online program) between Jan. 1, 2002, and Nov. 17, 2015, when it stopped enrolling new borrowers in advance of its 2016 closure.
The department said that it has analyzed the evidence related to Westwood and concluded that the for-profit college “engaged in widespread misrepresentations about the value of its credentials for attendees’ and graduates’ employment prospects such that all borrowers who attended during the period described above are entitled to a full loan discharge.”
This action will result in $1.5 billion in discharges for 79,000 borrowers, regardless of whether they have applied for a borrower-defense discharge.
“Westwood College’s exploitation of students and abuse of federal financial aid place it in the same circle of infamy occupied by Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute,” said Under Secretary James Kvaal. “Westwood operated on a culture of false promises, lies and manipulation in order to profit off student debt that burdened borrowers long after Westwood closed.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- You said, we did – now what? Why student voice initiatives need a rethink
- How universities can ensure first-generation students and their families feel connected
- Tutor training for architect-educators: twinning, observation, reflection and testing
- Sea of sameness: why universities have trouble with branding
- Make classroom connections by drawing from the slow movement
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Why did U of Florida suddenly fire its honors director?
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Inside Higher Ed
- Public health backlash to Dr. Leana Wen talk on backlash
Research Teams