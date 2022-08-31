SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Driving Learning Through Collaboration in the Arts: Academic Minute
August 31, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Ryan Romine, associate professor of bassoon at Shenandoah University, explores one method for driving positive student outcomes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
