Florida A&M Football Team Blasts Campus Administrators

By

Josh Moody
August 31, 2022

Florida A&M University’s football team is speaking out against the university’s administration, chastising leaders in a letter after 26 players were declared ineligible to play in last Saturday’s season opener.

The five-page letter, signed by 89 players, blasts administrators for various issues “within the university structure” such as a dearth of academic advisers and other procedural issues that they believe contributed to players being declared ineligible, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“At the root of this issue is the fact that our Academic Advisement and Compliance Officers are understaffed,” the letter states. Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons expanded on that claim in an interview with ESPN, telling the news outlet that there is only one academic adviser for the athletic department. Florida A&M’s compliance officer is stretched thin due to another appointment in the financial aid department and lacks experience with collegiate athletics, he added.

Other complaints included delays in disbursing financial aid.

Florida A&M president Larry Robinson released a statement in the wake of the criticism commending the football team for speaking up and promising that “these matters will be a standing agenda item at my weekly Senior Leadership Team meetings. We will see progress.”

Florida A&M subsequently released another statement defending its compliance processes.

Florida A&M Football Team Blasts Campus Administrators

