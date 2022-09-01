SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ohio Supreme Court Won’t Hear Oberlin Appeal

By

Scott Jaschik
September 1, 2022

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower court’s ruling that Oberlin College must pay $36 million to a nearby bakery, Cleveland.com reported.

Without issuing any statements, the court voted 4 to 3 not to hear an appeal. The vote was along party lines, with all four Republican justices voting with the majority and the three votes to hear the appeal coming from Democratic judges.

The case started in 2016, when Allyn Gibson caught three Black Oberlin students stealing wine from Gibson’s Bakery, which is located near the college. The students claimed racism. The fallout led to student protests, elevated by then dean of students Meredith Raimondo, who handed out fliers protesting the bakery, and Oberlin's student government, which passed a resolution accusing the bakery of a history of racial discrimination.

In 2017, the bakery sued Oberlin, claiming the college had hurt its reputation.

In April, an Ohio appeals court upheld a verdict against the college.

The judge who initially heard the case had settled on a verdict of $25 million, plus $6 million for Gibson’s lawyers. That amount has increased to $36 million with interest.

In a statement, Oberlin said it was “disappointed” that the Supreme Court will not hear its appeal. “The issues raised by this case have been challenging, not only for the parties involved, but for the entire Oberlin community,” said the statement. “We remain committed to strengthening the partnership between the college, the City of Oberlin and its residents, and the downtown business community. We will continue in that important work while remaining focused on our core educational mission.”

The Gibson family and their lawyers, in a statement, said that the entire state of Ohio should appreciate that the courts recognized Oberlin’s “deplorable conduct.”

The statement said, “The power of truth has enabled the Gibson family to survive Oberlin’s onslaught. Truth still matters, David can still overcome Goliath.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A young woman teaches a class of students.
A Market Solution to Teacher Shortages Raises Alarms
Shelly Lowe, a Native American woman wearing glasses and a beaded necklace.
The Future of the NEH:
Q&A With Chair Shelly Lowe
Four students sit on the steps of an academic building; one is holding a laptop.
Completion Boost for 2-Year Students
Who Take (Some) Online Courses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Penn Convocation Interrupted by 'Penntrification' Protesters

Tenn. Lawmaker Tells Universities to Suspend LGBTQ+ Policies

Ohio Supreme Court Won’t Hear Oberlin Appeal

Study Examines How Colleges Borrow During Times of Crisis

English Professors Study More Than Books: Academic Minute

Education Department Approves $1.5B in Debt Relief

Back to Top
 