China Accuses U.S. of Hacking a University
September 6, 2022
China has accused the U.S. government of hacking Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, Bloomberg reported. The university is known for its aeronautics and space research programs.
The National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, in China, said in a statement that it had analyzed the university’s information systems after an attack from overseas was reported in June. The attack was carried out by the National Security Agency, the center said.
The NSA and State Department declined to comment on the allegations.
