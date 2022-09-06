SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Football Playoffs to Expand From 4 to 12 Teams
The Board of Managers of the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the current four-team playoff into a 12-team playoff.
The new playoff will be used in the 2026 season definitely and may be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
“This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, the president of Mississippi State University and chairman of the Board of Managers. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni and student athletes.”
The teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee, plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions.
