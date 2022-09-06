Gunshots Kill Norfolk State Student

Violence in Norfolk, Va., killed at Norfolk State University student and another person and injured five others, said The Virginian-Pilot. Officers were alerted to the shooting around midnight Sunday, and at the scene they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, Norfolk State University announced that one of its students had been killed.

The university said on Twitter, “Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services.”