Jackson State Students Lack Water

September 6, 2022
Jackson State University students, like the rest of the 150,000 residents of Mississippi’s capital, lack clean water to wash, to prepare food and to drink, CNN reported. The problems have gone on for a week due to torrential rains and flooding that overwhelmed the city’s water treatment system.
Some students have returned to their homes and are trying to take courses online.
“It’s like we’re living in a nightmare right now,” said Erin Washington, a sophomore. “We can’t use the showers; the toilets don’t flush,’ she said.
