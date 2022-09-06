SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Grant for Californians Who Lost Jobs During COVID
The California Student Aid Commission has launched a new grant program to help Californians who lost their jobs during the pandemic pay for education and training programs.
The Golden State Education and Training Grant Program, announced last week, offers one-time grants of $2,500 to state residents who became unemployed due to the pandemic and have yet to secure an equivalent job. Applicants can be enrolled in education and training programs at any California community college, California State University or University of California campus. They also have to meet income and asset requirements for Cal Grant A, a state financial aid award, to be eligible.
The goal of the program is to help Californians re-enter the workforce and fill labor market gaps in the state.
“The need to provide support and pathways to new opportunities to workers displaced by changes to the economy has never been more clear or critical, which is why we are here today,” Marlene Garcia, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission, said in a press release. “This program can address a key need for Californians in the short-term, while also catalyzing greater collaboration in serving this population and demonstrating impactful means of providing them with financial support as they position themselves for a successful career.”
