U of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team Won’t Play Brigham Young

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball has dropped a series with Brigham Young University due to racist comments made by a fan in a game of volleyball with Duke University, ABC News 4 reported.

During that game, the fan repeatedly yelled a racial slur at a Black player for Duke.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has released a statement that said, “As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff. The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner added, “Dawn and I have discussed her thoughts on the situation. I support Dawn and all of our coaches in their right to schedule games and opponents that are best for their teams.”