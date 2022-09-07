SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Jury Awards Baylor Medical College More Than $48M

Scott Jaschik
September 7, 2022

A jury on Tuesday awarded Baylor Medical College $48.5 million for damages caused by COVID-19, Claims Journal reported.

It said the case "appears to be the first jury verdict in a lawsuit that sought insurance coverage for lost business income and other damages caused by the virus." Baylor sued Lloyd’s of London in the case.

“I do think that Baylor was somewhat uniquely situated because we could establish the presence of the virus on the property throughout the period of coverage,” said Robin O’Neil, Baylor's lawyer. Hundreds of cases have been decided against policy holders who sued. But the Baylor Medical College remained open throughout the pandemic. And Baylor purchased insurance without the usual virus exclusion.

 

 

 

Scott Jaschik

