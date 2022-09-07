New Guide Recommends Ways to Address Antisemitism on Campus

The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, has released a new guide called “A Call to Action Against Antisemitism” that calls on lawmakers; diversity, equity and inclusion professionals; and college and university leaders, among others, to increase their knowledge of antisemitism and better address it.

The guide, released Tuesday, recommends education leaders develop clear campus policies to respond to antisemitism and provide students with a transparent process to report bias incidents. It also suggests incorporating information about antisemitism into diversity, equity and inclusion trainings and staying in regular contact with Jewish student leaders, among other recommendations

“If we fail to protect the Jewish population, we are failing to protect our democracy as well,” Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s U.S. director for combating antisemitism, said in a press release. “American values are threatened if anti-Jewish prejudice is left unchecked. This Call to Action serves as a roadmap for how we can meaningfully respond. Because what starts with Jews rarely ends with them, it is incumbent on all Americans to proactively seek out and employ best practices to address antisemitism. The time to act is now.”