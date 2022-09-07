SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Survey: Students Want Colleges to Be Diverse
At a time when affirmative action is under legal attack, students like it, according to a survey by Niche. In the survey of 21,866 students from the high school Class of 2022, diversity of the college student body was important to 84 percent of students, and the diversity of the faculty and staff was important to 81 percent. Almost half of the students said that a diverse student body was “a must-have feature” on their campus.
On another topic, more students visited a campus prior to enrolling—81 percent but still fewer than the 95 percent pre-pandemic. However, there is a significant disparity; 75 percent of low-income students visited a campus, but 93 percent of highest-income-quintile students did so.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Four steps to robust and respectful classroom discussion
- We must remove technology worries from the student cost-of-living crisis
- The fundamentals of successful student knowledge exchange
- Drama activities as ice-breakers for team-building in higher education
- What does ‘taking sexual violence seriously’ look like at universities?
Most Shared Stories
- Under fire, Oberlin shifts gears on student health provider
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Virtual exchanges enhance access in global learning