SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Survey: Students Want Colleges to Be Diverse

By

Scott Jaschik
September 7, 2022

At a time when affirmative action is under legal attack, students like it, according to a survey by Niche. In the survey of 21,866 students from the high school Class of 2022, diversity of the college student body was important to 84 percent of students, and the diversity of the faculty and staff was important to 81 percent. Almost half of the students said that a diverse student body was “a must-have feature” on their campus.

On another topic, more students visited a campus prior to enrolling—81 percent but still fewer than the 95 percent pre-pandemic. However, there is a significant disparity; 75 percent of low-income students visited a campus, but 93 percent of highest-income-quintile students did so.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A woman sits in front of a fan, trying to cool off.
Trying to Beat the Heat
Willie Simmons and Deion Sanders, both Black men in athletic wear and baseball caps, confer during a game.
An HBCU’s Football Woes Spotlight Lack of Resources
A student wearing headphones watches a recorded lecture.
Should Professors Still Record Lectures? Maybe. Maybe Not.

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ole Miss Dining Workers Deride Labor Conditions, Pay

Missouri AG Seeks Mizzou J-School Emails

New Guide Recommends Ways to Address Antisemitism on Campus

China Accuses U.S. of Hacking a University

ACICS, Controversial Accreditor, Gives Up the Fight

Survey: Students Want Colleges to Be Diverse

Back to Top
 