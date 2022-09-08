SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

$100K Scholarship Could Become Issue in Mayoral Race

By

Scott Jaschik
September 8, 2022

A scholarship worth nearly $100,000 could become an issue in the Los Angeles mayoral race, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The scholarship was awarded by the University of Southern California to Rep. Karen Bass for a master's degree in social work. Bass, a Democrat, is the favorite in the mayoral race.

The same scholarship was awarded to former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, who were indicted on bribery and fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors have made no indication that Bass is under a criminal investigation. But prosecutors have now said that Bass’ scholarship and her dealings with USC are “critical” to their bribery case.

By awarding the scholarship to Bass in 2011, Flynn wanted to obtain the congresswoman’s assistance in passing legislation, prosecutors wrote in a recent court filing. Bass later sponsored a bill in Congress that would have expanded USC’s and other private universities’ access to federal funding for social work—“just as defendant Flynn wanted,” the filing states.

Bass denied wrongdoing. "Everybody knows that the welfare of children and families has been a passion and policy focus of mine for decades,” she said. “The only reason I studied nights and weekends for a master’s degree was to become a better advocate for children and families—period.”

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

