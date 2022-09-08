SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Duquesne Law School Receives $50M Gift
September 8, 2022
Trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed $50 million for “transformational support” of Duquesne University’s 111-year-old law school, which will now bear his name, the university announced Wednesday. The gift is the largest in the university’s history and will be used broadly to support student scholarships, faculty grants, a bar-preparation program, community relations and other strategic priorities.
