What Do People Mean by ‘Banana Republic’? Academic Minute
September 8, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew Wilson, associate professor and director of graduate studies at the University of South Carolina, examines one popular way people refer to the United States and why this term keeps popping up. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
