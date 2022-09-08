SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

What Do People Mean by ‘Banana Republic’? Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 8, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew Wilson, associate professor and director of graduate studies at the University of South Carolina, examines one popular way people refer to the United States and why this term keeps popping up. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

