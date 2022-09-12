SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Brigham Young Finds No Evidence of Racial Incident
Brigham Young University said it has found no evidence of racial slurs used during a women’s volleyball game against Duke University last month. Brigham Young conducted an “extensive review” of all available recordings of the match and interviewed 50 people who attended.
“As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban on the fan who was identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused,” said a university statement.
“There will be some who assume we are being selective in our review. To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it,” the university added.
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who is Black, said that she repeatedly heard a racial slur directed at her during the match from someone sitting in BYU’s student section. Richardson’s godmother also said the player was called a racial slur “every time she served.”
Nina King, Duke’s athletic director, issued this statement, to ESPN, “The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”
