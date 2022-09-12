SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

FBI and DOJ Hold Briefing on HBCU Bomb Threats

By

Sara Weissman
September 12, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Counterterrorism Division and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division held a phone briefing with people affected by the ongoing bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities and historically Black churches, including community leaders and advocacy group representatives.

“The FBI is aware of racially motivated threats to more than 50 HBCUs and Historically Black Institutions across the country since the beginning of the year,” read a press release from the FBI about the briefing. “As the new school year gets underway, threats to these institutions continue, and the FBI remains committed to investigating and analyzing each one to identify the perpetrator and determine the threat’s credibility.”

Law enforcement officials updated call participants on the ongoing investigation into the threats, which involves more than 30 FBI field offices. The details “cannot be shared publicly due to sensitive aspects of the investigation,” according to the release.

