SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
FBI and DOJ Hold Briefing on HBCU Bomb Threats
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Counterterrorism Division and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division held a phone briefing with people affected by the ongoing bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities and historically Black churches, including community leaders and advocacy group representatives.
“The FBI is aware of racially motivated threats to more than 50 HBCUs and Historically Black Institutions across the country since the beginning of the year,” read a press release from the FBI about the briefing. “As the new school year gets underway, threats to these institutions continue, and the FBI remains committed to investigating and analyzing each one to identify the perpetrator and determine the threat’s credibility.”
Law enforcement officials updated call participants on the ongoing investigation into the threats, which involves more than 30 FBI field offices. The details “cannot be shared publicly due to sensitive aspects of the investigation,” according to the release.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
- Virtually friends: building bonds in a remote work environment
- Digital Universities task force: upskilling the MENA region through online learning
- Classroom tips for debunking the arts and humanities employability myth
- Design an early career researcher survey that spurs positive change
Most Shared Stories
- Author charts her way back from faculty burnout in new book
- Teach students to be builders, not critics (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'U.S. News' changes policy on testing | Inside Higher Ed
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
to Federally Funded Research?