Mastriano’s Dissertation, Plus Corrections, Released

The University of New Brunswick, in Canada, has released Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about Alvin C. York, a World War I hero, the Associated Press reported.

The university also released six pages of recent corrections to the dissertation that critics said did not correct errors in the document.

A University of New Brunswick history professor, Jeff Brown, provided documents to the AP that recorded his own misgivings about the dissertation nearly a decade ago, when he was on Mastriano’s doctoral committee. He said he was “appalled” by the dissertation and “disturbed by the fact that no one on the committee was qualified to evaluate the huge part of it that was archaeological.”

Brown said he flagged glaring issues to other faculty members and administrators and was dismissed from Mastriano’s committee by the lead adviser, yet the published dissertation still listed Brown on the title page, giving the impression that he endorsed the material.

Mastriano did not respond to a request for comment.