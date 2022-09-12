SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Mastriano’s Dissertation, Plus Corrections, Released

By

Scott Jaschik
September 12, 2022

The University of New Brunswick, in Canada, has released Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about Alvin C. York, a World War I hero, the Associated Press reported.

The university also released six pages of recent corrections to the dissertation that critics said did not correct errors in the document.

A University of New Brunswick history professor, Jeff Brown, provided documents to the AP that recorded his own misgivings about the dissertation nearly a decade ago, when he was on Mastriano’s doctoral committee. He said he was “appalled” by the dissertation and “disturbed by the fact that no one on the committee was qualified to evaluate the huge part of it that was archaeological.”

Brown said he flagged glaring issues to other faculty members and administrators and was dismissed from Mastriano’s committee by the lead adviser, yet the published dissertation still listed Brown on the title page, giving the impression that he endorsed the material.

Mastriano did not respond to a request for comment.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The cover of Unraveling Faculty Burnout and a headshot of Rebecca Pope-Ruark, a white woman with red hair and glasses.
‘Unraveling Faculty Burnout’
An illustration of books in a large cage, with a small figure of a person holding a key.
Who’ll Pay for Public Access
to Federally Funded Research?
The seal of Yeshiva University, featuring the school's motto, "Torah and secular knowledge," in Hebrew lettering.
Yeshiva U Wins Gay-Rights Case, for Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan State President May Be Forced Out

Brigham Young Finds No Evidence of Racial Incident

Professor’s Tweet About Queen Elizabeth Is Condemned

FBI and DOJ Hold Briefing on HBCU Bomb Threats

Mastriano’s Dissertation, Plus Corrections, Released

Emporia State May Get Rid of Some Tenured Faculty

Back to Top
 