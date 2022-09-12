Michigan State President May Be Forced Out

Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley has been given until tomorrow to resign or to possibly be dismissed by the board, The Detroit Free Press reported.

The newspaper cited multiple anonymous sources. Emily Gerkin Guerrant, a spokeswoman for Michigan State, confirmed to the Free Press that “the Board of Trustees and President Stanley are currently in discussions about his contract with the university.”

Reportedly, there are disagreements between Dr. Stanley and the board over his handling of Title IX complaints and internal investigations

He has been president since August 2019.