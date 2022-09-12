Professor’s Tweet About Queen Elizabeth Is Condemned

The tweet of a professor at Carnegie Mellon University about Queen Elizabeth II is being condemned, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Before Queen Elizabeth died Thursday, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language application, tweeted, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Twitter removed the message, saying that it violated the company’s rules. But subsequent tweets from Anya appeared to support her sentiments. Those tweets have attracted both backlash and support.

Carnegie Mellon posted this statement:

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022

The statement has not altered Anya’s views. She wrote on Twitter, “If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”