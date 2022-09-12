SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tentative Deal Ends Faculty Strike at Eastern Michigan
A tentative agreement has ended a faculty strike at Eastern Michigan University.
Eastern Michigan faculty went on strike a week ago over health-care premiums and shared governance.
Late on Sunday, Eastern Michigan announced the tentative deal, while not releasing details about it, “following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend that went late into the evening on Saturday and tonight.”
On Twitter, the Eastern Michigan chapter of the American Association of University Professors said, “THE STRIKE IS OVER! We have a tentative agreement. All Faculty will return to work duties tomorrow Monday, September 12. We could not have done this without all of the support from our students, the community, and the union organizations.”
