Michelle Cooper Will Leave Education Dept. for Lumina
Michelle Asha Cooper, deputy under secretary of education, will leave her position to join the Lumina Foundation on Oct. 3 as vice president for public policy and executive director of Lumina’s Washington office.
Cooper will lead the development and execution of state and federal policy initiatives that advance the foundation’s efforts to support students at community colleges and four-year colleges and universities.
In the Biden administration, she contributed to higher education’s pandemic recovery efforts by managing $76 billion in pandemic aid for students and institutions. She supported the Education Department’s efforts to mitigate the financial harm of the pandemic by helping student loan borrowers at the highest risk of falling behind in their payments or loan default through targeted debt relief.
Previously, she served as president and chief executive officer at the Institute for Higher Education Policy for more than 12 years.
