Tentative Deal Ends Faculty Strike at Eastern Michigan

By

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2022

A tentative agreement has ended a faculty strike at Eastern Michigan University.

Eastern Michigan faculty went on strike a week ago over health-care premiums and shared governance.

Late on Sunday, Eastern Michigan announced the tentative deal, while not releasing details about it, “following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend that went late into the evening on Saturday and tonight.”

On Twitter, the Eastern Michigan chapter of the American Association of University Professors said, “THE STRIKE IS OVER! We have a tentative agreement. All Faculty will return to work duties tomorrow Monday, September 12. We could not have done this without all of the support from our students, the community, and the union organizations.”

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

