SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tentative Deal Ends Faculty Strike at Eastern Michigan
A tentative agreement has ended a faculty strike at Eastern Michigan University.
Eastern Michigan faculty went on strike a week ago over health-care premiums and shared governance.
Late on Sunday, Eastern Michigan announced the tentative deal, while not releasing details about it, “following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend that went late into the evening on Saturday and tonight.”
On Twitter, the Eastern Michigan chapter of the American Association of University Professors said, “THE STRIKE IS OVER! We have a tentative agreement. All Faculty will return to work duties tomorrow Monday, September 12. We could not have done this without all of the support from our students, the community, and the union organizations.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Virtual reality has failed education, so what should we do with it?
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
- Virtually friends: building bonds in a remote work environment
- Digital Universities task force: upskilling the MENA region through online learning
- Classroom tips for debunking the arts and humanities employability myth
Most Shared Stories
- Students largely don't mind remote work for campus employees
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- New film explores the enduring power of hazing culture
- No, Yale Is Not the Answer to Economic Mobility | Inside Higher Ed
of Michigan State President
Pandemic-Driven Decline