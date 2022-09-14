SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bomb Explodes at Northeastern, Injuring 1

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2022

A bomb exploded in a package that had been delivered to Northeastern University Tuesday night, The New York Times reported. One employee, a 45-year-old man, was hospitalized with a minor hand injury.

The incident took place in Holmes Hall, which houses the university’s writing center.

The university canceled classes in six buildings near the explosion last night.

At 11:28 Tuesday night, the university said, “The Boston Police Department’s Bomb Squad, Boston Emergency Management Services, and other law enforcement agencies are at the scene investigating. The building was evacuated and evening classes in nearby buildings were canceled on the Boston campus. Several notifications were sent to the campus community urging people to avoid the area. The scene is currently contained and the campus is secured. NUPD is increasing patrols and security across the campus. At this time, we expect the campus to be open and fully operational tomorrow.”

Other universities in the area, including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told students about the bomb and asked to be told of anything out of the ordinary.

This year has seen numerous bomb threats against historically Black colleges and other institutions.

Scott Jaschik

