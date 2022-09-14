SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
More Higher Ed Employees Lack Financial Confidence to Retire
September 14, 2022
More higher education employees in their 50s and 60s lack the financial confidence that they have enough money “to live comfortably throughout retirement” than was the case in 2019, according to a new report by the TIAA Institute and the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources. The results are based on a survey of 1,327 faculty, staff and administrators employed full-time by a public or private nonprofit college or university. The report blames high inflation rates and an unstable market on Wall Street for the shift in moods.
