International Graduate Applications Rise

Between fall 2020 and fall 2021, the total number of international graduate applications received by U.S. degree-granting institutions increased by 12 percent, according to a report from the Council of Graduate Schools International Graduate Admissions Survey. That marks the third year in a row that international applications increased.

There were large increases in international applications for public administration and services (43 percent), education (25 percent), health sciences (22 percent), and business (17 percent).