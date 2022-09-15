SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Stress and Procrastination: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Alicia Walf, senior lecturer in cognitive science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, explores whether stress drives procrastination, or is it the reverse? Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Michigan State's Beaumont Tower, surrounded by green trees.
President, Trustees in Standoff at Michigan State
People attending an LGBTQ pride event are wrapped in rainbow flags.
Pro-LGBTQ Clergy Unwelcome at Samford University
The Indiana state capitol building.
Student Debt Relief Taxed—for Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Florida System Hires DeSantis Ally as Chancellor

Explosion at Northeastern Is Being Investigated

Supreme Court Rejects Stay for Yeshiva U

International Graduate Applications Rise

Stress and Procrastination: Academic Minute

Texas A&M Sued Over Fellowship for Minority Faculty

Back to Top
 