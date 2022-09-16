Ex-USC Dean Admits She Arranged Bribery Payment

Marilyn Flynn, who was dean of the University of Southern California School of Social Work from 1997 to 2018, agreed on Thursday to plead plead guilty to bribery, admitting that she arranged a $100,000 payment for Mark Ridley-Thomas when he was on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in return for a USC contract with the county, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Ridley-Thomas is scheduled to go on trial in November. He has denied guilt in the case.

The charge to which Flynn, 83, has agreed to plead guilty carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. But prosecutors agreed to recommend that she be confined to her home and fined no more than $150,000.