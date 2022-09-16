SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Gates Foundation Gives $100M to Transform Colleges

By

Sara Weissman
September 16, 2022

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to give $100 million over the next five years to six nonprofit organizations, or “transformation intermediaries.” The group will be tasked with helping at least 250 higher ed institutions to boost student success and close equity gaps, foundation officials said in a press call Thursday.

The organizations selected were the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Complete College America, Excelencia in Education, Growing Inland Achievement, and the United Negro College Fund.

Intermediaries are expected to help colleges and universities that they select to overhaul their structures and business models in order to significantly improve student outcomes and ensure race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status are not predictors of success in college.

The Gates Foundation in 2020 began its Intermediaries for Scale initiative, which issued grants to organizations to help colleges form partnerships in order to make fundamental changes to bolster student success.

“I think we are going to learn as much from these intermediaries as they do from each other during the process,” Patrick Methvin, director of postsecondary success at the Gates Foundation, said.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A collage of photos showing students using active learning spaces, as described in the story.
‘Spaces Matter’
Students on campus at the University of Minnesota.
‘Living in the Language’
Alexander Whitaker, a white man wearing glasses and a blue checked sport coat, stands next to Jewel Bell, an older Black woman with white hair.
Jewel of King University Retires After 70 Years

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Appeals Panel: Victims of Doctor’s Abuse Can Sue Ohio State

Growing Public Concerns About Higher Ed’s Value: Key Podcast

ACE Publishes Guide to the 2022 Campaign

Emporia State President May Now Dismiss Any Employee

Broken Link Between Pay and Productivity for Women in STEM

Georgia System Cuts 215 Defunct Programs

Back to Top
 