Gates Foundation Gives $100M to Transform Colleges

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to give $100 million over the next five years to six nonprofit organizations, or “transformation intermediaries.” The group will be tasked with helping at least 250 higher ed institutions to boost student success and close equity gaps, foundation officials said in a press call Thursday.

The organizations selected were the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Complete College America, Excelencia in Education, Growing Inland Achievement, and the United Negro College Fund.

Intermediaries are expected to help colleges and universities that they select to overhaul their structures and business models in order to significantly improve student outcomes and ensure race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status are not predictors of success in college.

The Gates Foundation in 2020 began its Intermediaries for Scale initiative, which issued grants to organizations to help colleges form partnerships in order to make fundamental changes to bolster student success.

“I think we are going to learn as much from these intermediaries as they do from each other during the process,” Patrick Methvin, director of postsecondary success at the Gates Foundation, said.