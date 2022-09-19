SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Emporia State Lays Off 33
September 19, 2022
Emporia State University confirmed that it was eliminating the jobs of 33 faculty and staff members, KVOE News reported. Most will be given the right to work for the rest of this academic year and three months of severance pay.
The university said that it lacks the funds to deal with enrollment declines. Faculty and students are protesting the cuts.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
- How we can use AI to power career-driven lifelong learning
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
Most Shared Stories
- Author charts her way back from faculty burnout in new book
- Teach students to be builders, not critics (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'U.S. News' changes policy on testing | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
in a World of Change
and ‘Chaos Ensues’
by Marginalized Scholars